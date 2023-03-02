Previous
Life is Only a Reflection by gardenfolk
Photo 2252

Life is Only a Reflection

Life is only a reflection
of what we allow
ourselves to see.
...Trudy Symeonakis Vesotsky

After sunset and the clouds were reflecting on the wet sand.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Louise & Ken
I know you're wishing you were still there! Who wouldn't?!
March 6th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Beautiful
March 6th, 2023  
