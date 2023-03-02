Sign up
Photo 2252
Life is Only a Reflection
Life is only a reflection
of what we allow
ourselves to see.
...Trudy Symeonakis Vesotsky
After sunset and the clouds were reflecting on the wet sand.
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
( I will be going private on 1-8-23 so I can catch up as well as work on other projects. I will miss everyone....
Louise & Ken
I know you're wishing you were still there! Who wouldn't?!
March 6th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
March 6th, 2023
