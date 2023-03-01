A seashell is never empty.It is filled with many things.It holds the sounds ofcrashing waves and songsthat mermaids sing....Author UnknownCoquina clam shells are mostly small and come in a variety of colors.I collect the ones that are already open and look like a butterfly or not moving. I use them to make flowers or in my Sailors' Valentines.If they bury themselves in the sand, they are still alive and I let them be.So interesting to see how they can move.Watch the video below: