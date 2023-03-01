Previous
A Seashell is Never Empty by gardenfolk
Photo 2251

A Seashell is Never Empty

A seashell is never empty.
It is filled with many things.
It holds the sounds of
crashing waves and songs
that mermaids sing.
...Author Unknown

Coquina clam shells are mostly small and come in a variety of colors.

I collect the ones that are already open and look like a butterfly or not moving. I use them to make flowers or in my Sailors' Valentines.

If they bury themselves in the sand, they are still alive and I let them be.

So interesting to see how they can move.
Watch the video below:

https://youtu.be/kOO9BaZ1yQo
CC Folk

Louise & Ken
When you said you "collected them", I had NO idea!!! I'm thinking you looked for one at a time!!! Well, I'd be making Sailor's Valentines as well with a compilation like this! Gorgeous!!!
March 6th, 2023  
