Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2251
A Seashell is Never Empty
A seashell is never empty.
It is filled with many things.
It holds the sounds of
crashing waves and songs
that mermaids sing.
...Author Unknown
Coquina clam shells are mostly small and come in a variety of colors.
I collect the ones that are already open and look like a butterfly or not moving. I use them to make flowers or in my Sailors' Valentines.
If they bury themselves in the sand, they are still alive and I let them be.
So interesting to see how they can move.
Watch the video below:
https://youtu.be/kOO9BaZ1yQo
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
( I will be going private on 1-8-23 so I can catch up as well as work on other projects. I will miss everyone....
2253
photos
190
followers
96
following
617% complete
View this month »
2246
2247
2248
2249
2250
2251
2252
2253
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
25th February 2023 11:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
colors
,
small
,
florida
,
coquina-clamshells
Louise & Ken
When you said you "collected them", I had NO idea!!! I'm thinking you looked for one at a time!!! Well, I'd be making Sailor's Valentines as well with a compilation like this! Gorgeous!!!
March 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close