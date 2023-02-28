Previous
Than the Beach at Sunset
Than the Beach at Sunset

There can't possibly
be anything more beautiful
than the beach at sunset.
...Bryn McCarren

I liked the way everyone would gather at the beach to watch the sun go down. Though many immediately left after that, the sky would get more colorful and vibrant 30 minutes later.

I have not had WIFI on my laptop to view any photos after Feb 27.
( I will be going private on 1-8-23 so I can catch up as well as work on other projects. I will miss everyone....
