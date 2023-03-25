Previous
Each Color of the Sunset by gardenfolk
Each Color of the Sunset

When your world
moves too fast
and you lose yourself
in the chaos
introduce yourself to
each color of the sunset.
...Christy Ann Martine

We had a beautiful sunset last night...layers of color through our blooming pear tree. Though I do like the tree silhouettes, I do miss the unobstructed view over the ocean.

Nice on Black.
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
( I will be going private on 1-8-23 so I can catch up as well as work on other projects. I will miss everyone....
