Photo 2275
Each Color of the Sunset
When your world
moves too fast
and you lose yourself
in the chaos
introduce yourself to
each color of the sunset.
...Christy Ann Martine
We had a beautiful sunset last night...layers of color through our blooming pear tree. Though I do like the tree silhouettes, I do miss the unobstructed view over the ocean.
Nice on Black.
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
Tags
sky
,
colors
,
trees
,
after-sunset
