Dogs Have a Way by gardenfolk
Photo 2279

Dogs Have a Way

Dogs have a way
of finding the people
who need them and
filling an emptiness
we didn't ever
know we had.
...Thom Jones

I am enjoying a rainy day by snuggling together with little Sophie Belle. We have on our PJ's. It is that kind of day. Nice on Black.
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

