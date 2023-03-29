Sign up
Photo 2279
Dogs Have a Way
Dogs have a way
of finding the people
who need them and
filling an emptiness
we didn't ever
know we had.
...Thom Jones
I am enjoying a rainy day by snuggling together with little Sophie Belle. We have on our PJ's. It is that kind of day. Nice on Black.
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
16th March 2023 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
dog
,
pajamas
,
little
,
sleep
,
cozy
,
fur
,
snuggles
,
sophie-belle
