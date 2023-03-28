Sign up
Photo 2278
Her Petals
By plucking
her petals
you do not
gather the beauty
of the flower.
...Rabindranath Tagor
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
15th March 2023 6:22pm
pink
closeup
magnolia
blossoms
petal
