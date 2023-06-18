Sign up
Photo 2359
Flowers Speak
When words escape,
flowers speak.
...Bruce W. Currie
These very vibrant tulips were called "Giant Orange Sunrise" at Keukenhof Gardens in Holland.
18th June 2023
18th Jun 23
orange
tulips
holland
keukenhof
Heather
ace
What a stunning frame-filler! Love the curves of the petals and that gorgeous red-orange! Fav
June 18th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
This is so beautiful!
June 18th, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
Wow, how beautiful!
June 18th, 2023
Louise & Ken
I feel enveloped by this gorgeous color! I'm so pleased your continuing to use your holiday images!
June 18th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Such a voice these beauties must have, Instant fav!
June 18th, 2023
