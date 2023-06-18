Previous
Flowers Speak by gardenfolk
When words escape,
flowers speak.
...Bruce W. Currie

These very vibrant tulips were called "Giant Orange Sunrise" at Keukenhof Gardens in Holland.
18th June 2023

CC Folk

ace
Heather ace
What a stunning frame-filler! Love the curves of the petals and that gorgeous red-orange! Fav
June 18th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
This is so beautiful!
June 18th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
Wow, how beautiful!
June 18th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
I feel enveloped by this gorgeous color! I'm so pleased your continuing to use your holiday images!
June 18th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Such a voice these beauties must have, Instant fav!
June 18th, 2023  
