Previous
Next
Heavenly Blue by gardenfolk
Photo 2361

Heavenly Blue

Here Hyacinths of
heavenly blue,
shook rich tresses
to the morn.
...James Montgomery

Nice on Black.
19th June 2023 19th Jun 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
647% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Absolutely stunning!
June 20th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
That is fantastic
June 20th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Pure colour - green and blue! Divine - another word for heavenly!
June 20th, 2023  
haskar ace
Lovely leading line.
June 20th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely scene and capture
June 20th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous!
June 20th, 2023  
Babs ace
Just love the band of blue snaking through the picture
June 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise