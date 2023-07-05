Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2377
Taco Tuesday
Live every day
like it's
taco Tuesday.
...Author Unknown
I made these shrimp tacos for the 4th of July...and they were delicious!!!
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2399
photos
178
followers
97
following
657% complete
View this month »
2392
2393
2394
2395
2396
2397
2398
2399
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
4th July 2023 7:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
salad
,
shrimp
,
tacos
,
tomatoes
,
avocado
,
cucumber
,
cabbage
,
parmesan-cheese
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close