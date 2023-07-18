Previous
I've Looked at Clouds by gardenfolk
Photo 2388

I've Looked at Clouds

I've looked at clouds
from both sides now
from up and down
and still somehow
it's clouds illusions I recall
I really don't know clouds at all.
...Joni Mitchell

The wisest truth about life is that it is an eternally changing wonder and mystery...like clouds themselves.

Clouds have their own language. I think my favorite are the cumulonimbus clouds.

https://www.bbvaopenmind.com/en/science/scientific-insights/the-universal-language-of-clouds/
Photo Details

