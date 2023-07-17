Previous
Next
IMG_5964 by gardenfolk
Photo 2387

IMG_5964

When there's a grill
there's a way.
...Author Unknown

This is a grilled Impossible Burger. :)
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
662% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise