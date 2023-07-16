Previous
But to Add Color by gardenfolk
Photo 2388

But to Add Color

Clouds come floating
into my life
no longer
to carry rain
or usher storm,
but to add color
to my sunset sky.
...Rabindranath Tagore

It was an amazing sunset.
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Photo Details

