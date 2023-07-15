Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2387
Sound So Melodious
Waterfalls wouldn't
sound so melodious
if there were no
rocks in their way.
...Mehmet Murat IIdan
This is at the top of Glen Alpine Falls in the South Lake Tahoe area. With all the melting snow, it was quite impressive and thunderous.
https://californiathroughmylens.com/glen-alpine-falls/
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2425
photos
178
followers
97
following
664% complete
View this month »
2418
2419
2420
2421
2422
2423
2424
2425
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
26th June 2023 6:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
rocks
,
trees
,
top
,
glen-alpine-falls
John Falconer
ace
Great capture of an impressive sight.
August 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close