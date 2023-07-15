Previous
Next
Sound So Melodious by gardenfolk
Photo 2387

Sound So Melodious

Waterfalls wouldn't
sound so melodious
if there were no
rocks in their way.
...Mehmet Murat IIdan

This is at the top of Glen Alpine Falls in the South Lake Tahoe area. With all the melting snow, it was quite impressive and thunderous.

https://californiathroughmylens.com/glen-alpine-falls/

15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
664% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great capture of an impressive sight.
August 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise