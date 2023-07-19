Previous
A Cat by the Tail by gardenfolk
Photo 2389

A Cat by the Tail

A man who carries
a cat by the tail
learns something
he can learn
in no other way.
...Mark Twain

I love that my Katniss has a thick bushy tail. It is so soft and I am always running my hand along it when she walks by.

Cats talk with their tail and have very clear signals.

https://www.catster.com/cat-behavior/cat-tail-language-what-your-cats-tail-is-telling-you

https://www.petmd.com/cat/behavior/evr_ct_what-does-it-mean-when-a-cat-wags-tail
