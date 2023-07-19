Sign up
Photo 2389
A Cat by the Tail
A man who carries
a cat by the tail
learns something
he can learn
in no other way.
...Mark Twain
I love that my Katniss has a thick bushy tail. It is so soft and I am always running my hand along it when she walks by.
Cats talk with their tail and have very clear signals.
https://www.catster.com/cat-behavior/cat-tail-language-what-your-cats-tail-is-telling-you
https://www.petmd.com/cat/behavior/evr_ct_what-does-it-mean-when-a-cat-wags-tail
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
16th May 2021 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
tail
,
furry
,
language
,
thick
,
katniss
