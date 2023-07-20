Previous
Next
The Sun Gives the Mountains by gardenfolk
Photo 2381

The Sun Gives the Mountains

How glorious a greeting
the sun gives the mountains.
...John Muir

This was taken at a Truckee Thursday street fair. The Truckee River was lovely with the mountain range highlighted with the setting sun.
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
659% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise