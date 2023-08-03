Previous
In Your Own Backyard by gardenfolk
Photo 2381

You can journey to
the ends of the earth
in search of success
but if you're lucky
you will discover happiness
in your own backyard.
...Russell Conwell

The back fence of my friend's backyard. Though my friend has travelled the world, she does love her home, family, friends and backyard.
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

@gardenfolk
@gardenfolk
