Photo 2381
In Your Own Backyard
You can journey to
the ends of the earth
in search of success
but if you're lucky
you will discover happiness
in your own backyard.
...Russell Conwell
The back fence of my friend's backyard. Though my friend has travelled the world, she does love her home, family, friends and backyard.
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
2395
photos
178
followers
97
following
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
2393
2394
2395
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
1st August 2023 1:29pm
Tags
backyard
,
fence
,
flags
,
palms
,
decor
,
potted-plants
