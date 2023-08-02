Previous
Fresh Blueberries by gardenfolk
Fresh Blueberries

Life is just better
with a bowl of
fresh blueberries.
...Author Unknown

I discovered late in life that I do love blueberries. But only the fresh ones...small, firm and that pop in your mouth when you bite one. I eat them plain or add to yogurt.
gardenfolk
