I'm Nuts About You by gardenfolk
Photo 2379

I'm Nuts About You

I'm nuts about you.
...Anonymous

Here is Miss Stumpy. She doesn't have much of a tail, thus the name Stumpy. I think she lost most of her tail because she is friendly and too trusting. Stumpy comes to visit...AKA...feed me, so I do. She is cute.
Photo Details

