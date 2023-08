July is a Blind Date with Summer

July is hot afternoons

and sultry nights and mornings

when it's joy just to be alive.

July is a picnic and a red canoe

and a sunburned neck and

a softball game and

ice tinkling in a tall glass.

July is a blind date with summer.

...Hal Borland



This is a part of my friend's fence decorations. Everything always looks so clean and pristine.

It is a fun place to visit, inside and out.