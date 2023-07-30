Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2382
Still Be a Farmer
The farmer has to be
an optimist or he wouldn't
still be a farmer.
...Will Rodgers
The town of Courtland, CA is located on the east side of the Sacramento River in the heart of the Sacramento Delta.
This is the area where Bartlett Pear trees are grown on small family farms.
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2403
photos
178
followers
97
following
658% complete
View this month »
2396
2397
2398
2399
2400
2401
2402
2403
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
30th July 2023 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
california
,
cortland
,
sacramento-river
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close