Still Be a Farmer by gardenfolk
Still Be a Farmer

The farmer has to be
an optimist or he wouldn't
still be a farmer.
...Will Rodgers

The town of Courtland, CA is located on the east side of the Sacramento River in the heart of the Sacramento Delta.

This is the area where Bartlett Pear trees are grown on small family farms.
