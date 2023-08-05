Previous
Next
The Gas Station by gardenfolk
Photo 2379

The Gas Station

I'm going someplace
really expensive this
summer vacation...
the gas station.
...Maxine

A pretty sky, taken from a moving vehicle. I filled up my car the other day and it cost $80. California is always higher than the national average. The average price per gallon in CA is $5.19
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
654% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise