Their Little Red Wagon by gardenfolk
Photo 2380

Their Little Red Wagon

Everybody is pulling
their little red wagon
the best way they can.
...Anonymous

My friend had a "Little Red Wagon" luncheon at her home. Old friends got together who hadn't seen each other since before the pandemic began. It was nice to reconnect over grilled cheese sandwiches with added grape jelly like my friend was raised eating them, root beer floats, olives, pickles, watermelon slices, chips and cookies that were decorated like little red wagons. She also made paper red wagons for the table.

https://www.radioflyer.com/radio-flyer-history#:~:text=Our%20History&text=Antonio's%20first%20line%20of%20wooden,innovative%2C%20high%2Dquality%20products
7th August 2023 7th Aug 23

