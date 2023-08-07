their little red wagon

Everybody is pullingtheir little red wagonthe best way they can....AnonymousMy friend had a "Little Red Wagon" luncheon at her home. Old friends got together who hadn't seen each other since before the pandemic began. It was nice to reconnect over grilled cheese sandwiches with added grape jelly like my friend was raised eating them, root beer floats, olives, pickles, watermelon slices, chips and cookies that were decorated like little red wagons. She also made paper red wagons for the table.