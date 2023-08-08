Previous
For the Good of the World by gardenfolk
Photo 2381

For the Good of the World

The man who has planted a garden
feels that he has done something
for the good of the world.
...Charles Dudley Warner

Lovely two tone roses from a garden in front of a home.
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.


Photo Details

