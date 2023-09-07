Sign up
Photo 2441
Back to the Garden
We are stardust, we are golden
We are billion year old carbon
And we got to get ourselves
Back to the garden.
…Joni Mitchell
An image I took at Keukenhof garden in Holland. I liked the walk through tunnel.
Nice on Black.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Woodstock_(song)
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2442
photos
177
followers
99
following
669% complete
View this month »
2435
2436
2437
2438
2439
2440
2441
2442
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
5th May 2023 10:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
holland
,
archway
,
keukenhof
