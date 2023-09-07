Previous
Back to the Garden by gardenfolk
Photo 2441

Back to the Garden

We are stardust, we are golden
We are billion year old carbon
And we got to get ourselves
Back to the garden.
…Joni Mitchell

An image I took at Keukenhof garden in Holland. I liked the walk through tunnel.
Nice on Black.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Woodstock_(song)
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

gardenfolk
