My dog is my constant companion

during the dog days of summer,

always by my side,

no matter where the day takes us.

...Author Unknown



Can you touch your toes when sleeping? She sleeps in the funniest positions.



Sophie did go with us when we went to the Michael Jackson tribute too. She can no longer hear, so the music and loud noise doesn't bother her. Sophie needs to have someone with her all the time due to some confusion/dementia. I might need someone too at the age of 80. :)