Previous
Photo 2439
What's Coming Around
Sometimes you get
what's coming around.
And sometimes you are
what's coming around.
...Jim Butcher
This was taken coming home from South Lake Tahoe on Highway 50.
The waterfall starts from up above and circles this big boulder before going under the road...taken from a moving vehicle as there is no place to pull over or walk to this spot.
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2439
photos
177
followers
99
following
668% complete
View this month »
Tags
trees
,
waterfall
,
boulder
,
sierra
,
highway50
