What's Coming Around by gardenfolk
What's Coming Around

Sometimes you get
what's coming around.
And sometimes you are
what's coming around.
...Jim Butcher

This was taken coming home from South Lake Tahoe on Highway 50.

The waterfall starts from up above and circles this big boulder before going under the road...taken from a moving vehicle as there is no place to pull over or walk to this spot.
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

@gardenfolk
