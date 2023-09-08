Sign up
Previous
Photo 2441
Limbo
The only time
I set the bar low
is for Limbo.
...Michael Scott
Katniss is guarding the grocery store paper bags, under our mini shopping cart, in the kitchen. :)
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
Album
365
Taken
2nd September 2023 3:17pm
Tags
eyes
,
fur
,
shopping-cart
,
katniss
,
paper-bags
