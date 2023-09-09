the Aloha Spirit

You don't have tolive in Hawaiior even beHawaiianto embracethe Aloha Spirit...Mark EllmanThis is a photo taken in Hawaii when we visited to celebrated our anniversary in 2012. This was the view from our hotel room.It was a month ago yesterday when the devastating fires tore through the island of Maui. It will be a very long time for the destroyed town of Lahaina to recover and rebuild, along with its residents who lost family, friends, homes and businesses. What a sad and tragic loss.One of our local TV stations raised 1.1 million for the cause but they will need so much more. It is sad that investors (vultures) were swooping in to try and purchase people's destroyed land/property while they were in shock and mourning. Mortgages will be deferred for a year or more so they will not be in foreclosure. The government is helping to protect them for now.6,000 residents were displaced, 115 died and 285 are unaccounted for.Hawaii and its islands are beautiful and called paradise for a good reason.