As Heaven Whispers

Next time a sunrise

steals your breath

or a meadow of flowers

leaves you speechless,

remain that way.

Say nothing, and listen

as Heaven whispers,

"Do you like it?

I did it just for you."

...Max Lucado



It was a busy weekend. All the grand boys started their sports activities. Not including practice sessions, two grand boys have two baseball games on Sunday and one game each during the week. Our other grand boy has a Saturday soccer game. This means attending 5 games per week...busy, busy!