Previous
Next
We Will Never Forget by gardenfolk
Photo 2445

We Will Never Forget

If we learn nothing else
from this tragedy,
we learn that life
is short and there is
no time for hate.
...Sandy Dahl, the wife of flight 93 pilot Jason Dahl

Twenty two years later, it was nice to have a double rainbow over New York on 9/11. A photo taken from the TV.

Four planes. Nineteen hijackers. Two thousand nine hundred ninety-seven lives were lost. A nation left shattered. It is hard to believe that it's been 22 years since the World Trade Center and Pentagon were hit by hijacked airplanes and since passengers took down an airplane in a Pennsylvania field to foil the terrorists on board. We will never forget.

Now 9/11 is known as the National Day of Service and Remembrance.

11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
670% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
We all remember!
September 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise