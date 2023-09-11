We Will Never Forget

If we learn nothing else

from this tragedy,

we learn that life

is short and there is

no time for hate.

...Sandy Dahl, the wife of flight 93 pilot Jason Dahl



Twenty two years later, it was nice to have a double rainbow over New York on 9/11. A photo taken from the TV.



Four planes. Nineteen hijackers. Two thousand nine hundred ninety-seven lives were lost. A nation left shattered. It is hard to believe that it's been 22 years since the World Trade Center and Pentagon were hit by hijacked airplanes and since passengers took down an airplane in a Pennsylvania field to foil the terrorists on board. We will never forget.



Now 9/11 is known as the National Day of Service and Remembrance.



