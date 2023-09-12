Sign up
You Are One of Them
Never laugh at
your wife's choices,
you are one of them.
...Anonymous
We celebrated our 41st wedding anniversary with a patio dinner at Scotts Round House in Folsom. Sophie Belle came too. I forgot to take a photo of our dinner.
These are the roses my husband brought home to me. It was a lovely quiet evening.
12th September 2023
