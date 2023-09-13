Previous
In the Golden Fields by gardenfolk
In the Golden Fields

Sweet life continues
in the breeze,
in the golden fields.
...Jack Kerouac

I can feel Fall is around the corner. The nights are cooler and a few leaves are starting to turn.
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
