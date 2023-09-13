Sign up
Photo 2447
In the Golden Fields
Sweet life continues
in the breeze,
in the golden fields.
...Jack Kerouac
I can feel Fall is around the corner. The nights are cooler and a few leaves are starting to turn.
13th Sep 23
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Tags
collage
,
ornamental-grass
,
reed-grass
