Not to Brag

Not to brag,

but I just went

outside and actually

remembered why

I was put on the grass.

...Anonymous



Sophie just gets cuter to me even though she has some dementia with her advanced age. She is so sweet. We take her everywhere we go because she is more relaxed when she has company. I think she is still happy to be here. She eats well, sleeps well and moves well. Katniss watches over her when she is outside. Every extra day is a gift.