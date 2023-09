When summer ends,it is not a day.It's a moment....Justin GrieserThere are only two times each year when daylight and darkness are in near-perfect harmony everywhere on Earth.The autumnal equinox marks the astronomicaltransition from summer to fall in the Northern Hemisphere. The autumnal equinox is the halfway point between the longest and shortest days of the year. It is a brief moment in time when the sun appears directly over the Earth's equator.