The sweet chill of pumpkin

I can smell autumndancing in the breeze.The sweet chill of pumpkinand the crisp sunburnt leaves....Ann DrakeWe stopped by the James B. Beam Distillery Co. I actually stopped here four years ago but they were closed. This time, the store was open but the Kitchen had just closed. We heard the food and drinks were delicious.James B. Beam produce nearly half of the world's bourbon, including the #1 selling Jim Beam...all crafted by eight generations of Beam family distillers dating back to 1795. The store called American Outpost, and grounds were very nice, which also included the Baker Beam home, The Kitchen Table (photographed) and bourbon making & barrel storing buildings...eight buildings in all.It is fun the check out the different distilleries on the Bourbon Trail even if you are not a big drinker, like me. There are always chocolate bourbon balls though.Nice on Black.