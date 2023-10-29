Previous
There Are Octobers by gardenfolk
Photo 2483

There Are Octobers

I am so glad
I live in a world where
there are Octobers.
...L.M. Montgomery

The leaves lined the fence at the baseball dugout. The grand boys baseball season has finally come to a close. Next will be indoor soccer and basketball!

I am skipping around this month and next with photos of my Ohio and Kentucky trip and filling in the blanks. It is taking awhile to go through all 2200 photos.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
680% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise & Ken
This is a marvelous expression of the beauty of "Fall"! Nicely (as always!) captured!
October 29th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Oak leaves are so pretty
October 29th, 2023  
Helen Jane ace
oh you make October look so appealing.
October 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise