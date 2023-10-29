Sign up
Previous
Photo 2483
There Are Octobers
I am so glad
I live in a world where
there are Octobers.
...L.M. Montgomery
The leaves lined the fence at the baseball dugout. The grand boys baseball season has finally come to a close. Next will be indoor soccer and basketball!
I am skipping around this month and next with photos of my Ohio and Kentucky trip and filling in the blanks. It is taking awhile to go through all 2200 photos.
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
Louise & Ken
This is a marvelous expression of the beauty of "Fall"! Nicely (as always!) captured!
October 29th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Oak leaves are so pretty
October 29th, 2023
Helen Jane
ace
oh you make October look so appealing.
October 29th, 2023
