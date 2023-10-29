There Are Octobers

I am so glad

I live in a world where

there are Octobers.

...L.M. Montgomery



The leaves lined the fence at the baseball dugout. The grand boys baseball season has finally come to a close. Next will be indoor soccer and basketball!



I am skipping around this month and next with photos of my Ohio and Kentucky trip and filling in the blanks. It is taking awhile to go through all 2200 photos.