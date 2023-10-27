Previous
Next
Kentucky Kind of Place by gardenfolk
Photo 2483

Kentucky Kind of Place

Heaven must be a
Kentucky kind of place.
...Daniel Boone

I love the iconic white fences on Kentucky farms.
But unfortunately, it is more expensive to maintain so many farms are going to black fences. White plank fencing has long been an invariable symbol that you have arrived to the Horse Capital of the World.

Over time, it has changed to mostly black fencing which is easier to maintain and lasts 5 years before being needed to repaint the boards. White fences need to be repainted every two years.

But the fencing is not what defines Kentucky. It's the horses and the history that makes Kentucky so special to thousands of horse lovers around the world.

https://www.oldworldtimber.com/why-kentucky-is-the-horse-capital-of-the-world/

https://www.lexhorsefarms.com/fences.php
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
680% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Love the horse farms in KY and FL.
October 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise