Kentucky kind of place.

Heaven must be aKentucky kind of place....Daniel BooneI love the iconic white fences on Kentucky farms.But unfortunately, it is more expensive to maintain so many farms are going to black fences. White plank fencing has long been an invariable symbol that you have arrived to the Horse Capital of the World.Over time, it has changed to mostly black fencing which is easier to maintain and lasts 5 years before being needed to repaint the boards. White fences need to be repainted every two years.But the fencing is not what defines Kentucky. It's the horses and the history that makes Kentucky so special to thousands of horse lovers around the world.