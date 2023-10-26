Previous
How Far You Can Fly by gardenfolk
How Far You Can Fly

Until you spread your wings
you'll have no idea
how far you can fly.
...Napoleon

I was happy to catch some good bee shots, especially because I am allergic but did it anyway.
Corinne C ace
Stunning capture!
October 29th, 2023  
Helen Jane ace
what a great cheerful capture. lovely detail
October 29th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
What a beautiful clear photo!
October 29th, 2023  
