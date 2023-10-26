Sign up
Photo 2482
How Far You Can Fly
Until you spread your wings
you'll have no idea
how far you can fly.
...Napoleon
I was happy to catch some good bee shots, especially because I am allergic but did it anyway.
26th October 2023
26th Oct 23
3
3
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Corinne C
ace
Stunning capture!
October 29th, 2023
Helen Jane
ace
what a great cheerful capture. lovely detail
October 29th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
What a beautiful clear photo!
October 29th, 2023
