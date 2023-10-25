Sign up
Photo 2481
In the Light of the Moon
There is something haunting
in the light of the moon.
...Joseph Conrad
I went to be late and saw this out my window, after 2am. Reminded me of a spooky Halloween night.
25th October 2023
25th Oct 23
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
night
moon
spooky
Michelle
Beautiful capture
October 29th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Hauntingly cool, especially on black
October 29th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Halloween is coming up fast now - there may be a witch riding on a broomstick in this sky!
October 29th, 2023
