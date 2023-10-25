Previous
Next
In the Light of the Moon by gardenfolk
Photo 2481

In the Light of the Moon

There is something haunting
in the light of the moon.
...Joseph Conrad

I went to be late and saw this out my window, after 2am. Reminded me of a spooky Halloween night.
25th October 2023 25th Oct 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
680% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Michelle
Beautiful capture
October 29th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Hauntingly cool, especially on black
October 29th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Halloween is coming up fast now - there may be a witch riding on a broomstick in this sky!
October 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise