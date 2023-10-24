Previous
What He Needs by gardenfolk
What He Needs

Give a horse
what he needs
and he will give
you his heart
in return.
...Anonymous

I LOVE horses! My best birthday gift ever was a horse for my 14th birthday.

Old Friends is a Thoroughbred retirement horse facility in Georgetown, Kentucky. It is a 236 acre sanctuary that cares for rescued and retired horses. They offer tours so we took one with the owner, Michael Blowen, who had some great stories to share. He started Old Friends in 2003. I loved it and got to feed a few of the horses. Nice on Black.

https://oldfriendsequine.org/

https://georgetownky.com/old-friends-retired-thoroughbred-farm

https://www.thoroughbredaftercare.org/old-friends/
