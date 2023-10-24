what he needs

Give a horsewhat he needsand he will giveyou his heartin return....AnonymousI LOVE horses! My best birthday gift ever was a horse for my 14th birthday.Old Friends is a Thoroughbred retirement horse facility in Georgetown, Kentucky. It is a 236 acre sanctuary that cares for rescued and retired horses. They offer tours so we took one with the owner, Michael Blowen, who had some great stories to share. He started Old Friends in 2003. I loved it and got to feed a few of the horses. Nice on Black.