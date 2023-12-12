Previous
The Skies Will Brighten by gardenfolk
Photo 2537

The Skies Will Brighten

It won't be dark forever.
The rain will stop falling,
the skies will brighten
and you'll start again.
...Author Unknown

The sky after a rainy day in the late afternoon. Nice on black.
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Maggiemae ace
Sounds as if this should be a song! But the photo is better than a song!
December 12th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
I appreciate the sentiment right now, lovely shot
December 12th, 2023  
