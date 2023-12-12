Sign up
Previous
Photo 2537
The Skies Will Brighten
It won't be dark forever.
The rain will stop falling,
the skies will brighten
and you'll start again.
...Author Unknown
The sky after a rainy day in the late afternoon. Nice on black.
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
2
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2537
photos
181
followers
102
following
695% complete
2530
2531
2532
2533
2534
2535
2536
2537
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
7th December 2023 4:34pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
tree
,
sun
,
clouds
,
rain
,
storm
,
silhouettes
,
clearing
Maggiemae
ace
Sounds as if this should be a song! But the photo is better than a song!
December 12th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
I appreciate the sentiment right now, lovely shot
December 12th, 2023
