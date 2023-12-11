Previous
A License to Explore by gardenfolk
A License to Explore

The camera is basically
a license to explore.
...Jerry Uelsmann

I took a night time photo of our ornamental pear tree. Nice on Black.
11th December 2023

@gardenfolk
Diana ace
Gorgeous colours.
December 11th, 2023  
