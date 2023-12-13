Previous
Support Each Other by gardenfolk
Photo 2538

Support Each Other

Geese always support each other.
When a goose gets injured
two birds always accompany
it down to the ground.
Just as geese do, we must
support each other.
...Emma Hayes

I like seeing the geese on the open fields. But boy, do they leave behind a mess.

See the Lessons from Geese below. There is so much wisdom in nature if you slow down, look and listen.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife reported in November that 3 birds who were found dead tested positive for the avian flu. I hope these geese remain safe.

https://dhs.saccounty.net/PUB/Pages/AZ-Health-Info/What-is-Avian-Influenza.aspx

https://motivatedbynature.com/2015/11/lessons-from-the-geese-2/
Photo Details

