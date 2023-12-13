Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2538
Support Each Other
Geese always support each other.
When a goose gets injured
two birds always accompany
it down to the ground.
Just as geese do, we must
support each other.
...Emma Hayes
I like seeing the geese on the open fields. But boy, do they leave behind a mess.
See the Lessons from Geese below. There is so much wisdom in nature if you slow down, look and listen.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife reported in November that 3 birds who were found dead tested positive for the avian flu. I hope these geese remain safe.
https://dhs.saccounty.net/PUB/Pages/AZ-Health-Info/What-is-Avian-Influenza.aspx
https://motivatedbynature.com/2015/11/lessons-from-the-geese-2/
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2538
photos
181
followers
102
following
695% complete
View this month »
2531
2532
2533
2534
2535
2536
2537
2538
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Taken
13th December 2023 2:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canadian-geese
,
sports-field
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close