Geese always support each other.When a goose gets injuredtwo birds always accompanyit down to the ground.Just as geese do, we mustsupport each other....Emma HayesI like seeing the geese on the open fields. But boy, do they leave behind a mess.See the Lessons from Geese below. There is so much wisdom in nature if you slow down, look and listen.The California Department of Fish and Wildlife reported in November that 3 birds who were found dead tested positive for the avian flu. I hope these geese remain safe.