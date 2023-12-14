Previous
Last Leaf Falls With Splendor by gardenfolk
Photo 2539

Last Leaf Falls With Splendor

Autumn will not
yield to Winter until her
last leaf falls with splendor.
...Angie Weiland-Crosby

The final few maple leaves are ready to fall.
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Brian ace
Awesome
December 14th, 2023  
Babs ace
Gorgeous colours.
December 14th, 2023  
