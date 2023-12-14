Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2539
Last Leaf Falls With Splendor
Autumn will not
yield to Winter until her
last leaf falls with splendor.
...Angie Weiland-Crosby
The final few maple leaves are ready to fall.
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2539
photos
181
followers
102
following
695% complete
View this month »
2532
2533
2534
2535
2536
2537
2538
2539
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
leaves
,
branches
,
maple
Brian
ace
Awesome
December 14th, 2023
Babs
ace
Gorgeous colours.
December 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close