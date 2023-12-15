Previous
Enchantment by gardenfolk
Enchantment

The cold doesn't matter
when the enchantment
of the lights
heats up your soul.
...Author Unknown

I always liked this fairytale house in Sacramento. Christmas lights makes it look even more charming.
Lights are always cheering
