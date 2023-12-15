Sign up
Photo 2540
Enchantment
The cold doesn't matter
when the enchantment
of the lights
heats up your soul.
...Author Unknown
I always liked this fairytale house in Sacramento. Christmas lights makes it look even more charming.
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
1
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2540
photos
181
followers
102
following
695% complete
2533
2534
2535
2536
2537
2538
2539
2540
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
15th December 2023 9:17pm
Tags
home
,
christmas-lights
,
december
,
fairytale
Casablanca
ace
Lights are always cheering
December 16th, 2023
