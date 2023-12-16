Previous
Little Glass Ornaments by gardenfolk
Photo 2541

Little Glass Ornaments

She lives in a world
of her own - a world of
little glass ornaments.
...Tennessee Williams

Some of my glass ornaments in the kitchen.

We have been having trouble with our WIFI. Hoping it will get fixed Monday night.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Dawn ace
Lovely colours and selection
December 18th, 2023  
Brian ace
Gorgeous
December 18th, 2023  
