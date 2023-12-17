Sign up
Previous
Photo 2542
Rain Showers My Spirit
Rain showers my spirit
and waters my soul.
...Emily Logan Decens
It was a rainy day. Katniss likes when I hang my raincoat on a chair so she can hide underneath it and jump out. A fun game.
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
2
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2535
2536
2537
2538
2539
2540
2541
2542
Tags
yellow
,
kitty
,
raincoat
,
katniss
Dawn
ace
A lovely looking maggy
December 18th, 2023
Brian
ace
Katniss is beautiful
December 18th, 2023
