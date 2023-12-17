Previous
Rain Showers My Spirit by gardenfolk
Rain Showers My Spirit

Rain showers my spirit
and waters my soul.
...Emily Logan Decens

It was a rainy day. Katniss likes when I hang my raincoat on a chair so she can hide underneath it and jump out. A fun game.
Dawn ace
A lovely looking maggy
December 18th, 2023  
Brian ace
Katniss is beautiful
December 18th, 2023  
