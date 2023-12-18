Previous
Roses in December by gardenfolk
Photo 2543

Roses in December

God gave us
memory so that
we might have
roses in December.
...JM Barrie

I do still have Iceberg roses in the front yard.
This was taken outside a business.
18th December 2023

