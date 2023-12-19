Sign up
Previous
Photo 2544
I Want It
Purring means
I like it.
Meowing means
I want it.
Anything else
I'll let you know
with my claws.
...Anonymous
Katniss loves to trap my foot and lay on top of it. It is like a hug. I don't mind but have to put on a heavy sock to help protect myself from her claws.
I still don't think she has forgiven me for her oral surgery but she is getting better.
Nice on Black.
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
2
2
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2544
photos
183
followers
103
following
696% complete
View this month »
2537
2538
2539
2540
2541
2542
2543
2544
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
18th December 2023 12:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bed
,
pajamas
,
cat
,
foot
,
sock
,
katniss
gloria jones
ace
Sweet...I am sure she feels better after her oral surgery and loves you for caring enough to help her :).
December 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
Sweet
December 21st, 2023
