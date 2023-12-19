I Want It

Purring means

I like it.

Meowing means

I want it.

Anything else

I'll let you know

with my claws.

...Anonymous



Katniss loves to trap my foot and lay on top of it. It is like a hug. I don't mind but have to put on a heavy sock to help protect myself from her claws.



I still don't think she has forgiven me for her oral surgery but she is getting better.



Nice on Black.