I Want It by gardenfolk
Purring means
I like it.
Meowing means
I want it.
Anything else
I'll let you know
with my claws.
...Anonymous

Katniss loves to trap my foot and lay on top of it. It is like a hug. I don't mind but have to put on a heavy sock to help protect myself from her claws.

I still don't think she has forgiven me for her oral surgery but she is getting better.

Nice on Black.
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

gloria jones ace
Sweet...I am sure she feels better after her oral surgery and loves you for caring enough to help her :).
December 21st, 2023  
Dawn ace
Sweet
December 21st, 2023  
