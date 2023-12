Maybe Christmas

Maybe Christmas

doesn't come from a store,

maybe Christmas perhaps

means a little bit more.

...Dr. Seuss



All of these Christmas decorations were in one yard in the Fabulous 40's of East Sacramento. It was a bit too much for me. However, it was the most popular yard with visitors and children surrounding the display, enjoying it and taking photos.



Best on Black.



Oh, and after two visits from our phone company, our WIFI seems to be working again.